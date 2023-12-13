First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.
First Horizon has increased its dividend by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years. First Horizon has a dividend payout ratio of 44.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Horizon to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.
First Horizon Price Performance
NYSE FHN opened at $13.37 on Wednesday. First Horizon has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.01.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FHN shares. Wedbush raised First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of First Horizon from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.35.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Horizon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.
About First Horizon
First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.
