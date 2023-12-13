First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF) Director Purchases C$32,500.00 in Stock

First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF – Get Free Report) Director Keith Neumeyer acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,500.00.

First Mining Gold Stock Performance

FF remained flat at C$0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday. 103,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,367. The firm has a market cap of C$119.13 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. First Mining Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.12 and a 12 month high of C$0.25.

First Mining Gold Company Profile

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. First Mining Gold Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

