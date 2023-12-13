First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FSFG opened at $15.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.70. First Savings Financial Group has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $22.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.70 million. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

First Savings Financial Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Savings Financial Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Savings Financial Group by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 569.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors own 25.47% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

Further Reading

