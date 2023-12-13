First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Purchased by Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 202.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.67. 522,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,186. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.38 and a twelve month high of $59.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.57.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

