First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Purchased by Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC

Posted by on Dec 13th, 2023

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSMFree Report) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 202.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.67. 522,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,186. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.38 and a twelve month high of $59.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.57.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.