First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,304 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,687,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,020 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,211,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,204,000 after purchasing an additional 273,367 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,598,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,184,000 after purchasing an additional 109,770 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,068,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,306,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,818,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,449,000 after purchasing an additional 263,919 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.67 on Wednesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.38 and a 52-week high of $59.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.57.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.