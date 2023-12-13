First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,376 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned approximately 0.29% of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 70.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 106,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 71,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF stock opened at $18.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.55. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $18.98.

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

