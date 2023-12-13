First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Stock Position Cut by SFI Advisors LLC

SFI Advisors LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,346 shares during the quarter. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF accounts for 3.8% of SFI Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. SFI Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $4,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 46,928.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 105,964,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,828,000 after acquiring an additional 105,738,745 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,363,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,774,000 after purchasing an additional 161,036 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,999,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,236,000 after purchasing an additional 212,757 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,605,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,324,000 after purchasing an additional 12,082 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,874,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,540,000 after purchasing an additional 219,620 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $52.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $37.06 and a one year high of $52.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.05.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.0088 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

