First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Short Interest Down 56.3% in November

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a decrease of 56.3% from the November 15th total of 54,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AIRR stock opened at $54.32 on Wednesday. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 1 year low of $43.31 and a 1 year high of $55.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.15 and its 200-day moving average is $52.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.25.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.0185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 54.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 868,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,764,000 after buying an additional 305,308 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 746,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,451,000 after buying an additional 58,496 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 674,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,761,000 after buying an additional 114,833 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 27.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 498,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,692,000 after purchasing an additional 107,823 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 271,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,994,000 after purchasing an additional 43,005 shares during the period.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

