First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Short Interest Down 56.3% in November

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a decrease of 56.3% from the November 15th total of 54,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of AIRR stock opened at $54.32 on Wednesday. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 1 year low of $43.31 and a 1 year high of $55.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.15 and its 200-day moving average is $52.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.25.
First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.0185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF
First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Company Profile
The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Oracle’s “weak” results amplifies the outlook for AI accelerators
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 4 reasons why AMD stock will hit a new all-time high in 2024
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- 3 tax-loss selling buys to start 2024 with double-digit gains
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.