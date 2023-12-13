First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Shares Sold by VitalStone Financial LLC

VitalStone Financial LLC decreased its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,883 shares during the quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,188,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,979,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,772,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 24,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,823,000.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $92.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.08. The company has a market capitalization of $831.46 million, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.09. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $75.74 and a 1-year high of $95.44.

About First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

