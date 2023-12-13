Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 74.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 89,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,305,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Fiserv by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,031,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,092,000 after acquiring an additional 10,874 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 162,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,516,000 after acquiring an additional 9,464 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 130,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,411,000 after purchasing an additional 34,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $134.49 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.28. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $122.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 0.86.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

