Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Veritas Asset Management LLP

Veritas Asset Management LLP lowered its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,805,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,562,054 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises about 6.0% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Veritas Asset Management LLP owned 1.08% of Fiserv worth $858,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 89,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,031,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,092,000 after purchasing an additional 10,874 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 162,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NASDAQ FISV opened at $134.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $84.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.28.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

