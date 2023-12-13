Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:DFP)

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,662. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a one year low of $15.45 and a one year high of $21.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund

About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 55.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 69.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 206,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 84,730 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 3.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 264,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 8,112 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 32.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 8,209 shares during the period.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

