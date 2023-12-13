Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:DFP)

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,662. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a one year low of $15.45 and a one year high of $21.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.21.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
