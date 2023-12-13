Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:DFP)

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of DFP traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.82. The company had a trading volume of 31,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,653. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.21. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $15.45 and a 1 year high of $21.64.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund
About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Hot upgrades in beaten-down, high-yield consumer staples
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- A sudden volume spike in these 3 stocks could mean something big
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- Short interest at SoFi could quickly send the stock flying higher
Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.