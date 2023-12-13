Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:DFP)

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DFP traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.82. The company had a trading volume of 31,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,653. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.21. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $15.45 and a 1 year high of $21.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund

About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFP. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 69.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 206,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 84,730 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $1,191,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $478,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $443,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 239.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 19,987 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.