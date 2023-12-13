Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE PFD remained flat at $9.72 on Wednesday. 10,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,832. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average of $9.61. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $12.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 6.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.