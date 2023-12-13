Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE PFD remained flat at $9.72 on Wednesday. 10,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,832. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average of $9.61. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $12.97.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund
About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Hot upgrades in beaten-down, high-yield consumer staples
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- A sudden volume spike in these 3 stocks could mean something big
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Short interest at SoFi could quickly send the stock flying higher
Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.