Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Dec 13th, 2023

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFOGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

PFO stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.80. 17,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,526. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $9.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFO. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 178.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 37,027 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 158.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 23,825 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 16,960 shares in the last quarter. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

