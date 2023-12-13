Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0815 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:FFC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.62. 29,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,243. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $17.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.02 and its 200-day moving average is $13.36.

Institutional Trading of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 29.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $181,000.

(Get Free Report)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.