Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0835 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Price Performance
NYSE FLC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.27. 23,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,687. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.02. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a one year low of $12.62 and a one year high of $18.07.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund
About Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Hot upgrades in beaten-down, high-yield consumer staples
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- A sudden volume spike in these 3 stocks could mean something big
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Short interest at SoFi could quickly send the stock flying higher
Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.