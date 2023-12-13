Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0835 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years.

NYSE FLC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.27. 23,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,687. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.02. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a one year low of $12.62 and a one year high of $18.07.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 525.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 60,820 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 192.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 47,150 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

