Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Receives $87.98 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.98.

PDYPY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £155 ($194.58) to £160 ($200.85) in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

PDYPY opened at $82.73 on Wednesday. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $105.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.05.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; lottery; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

