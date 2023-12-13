Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stake Raised by Manhattan West Asset Management LLC

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,120 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 99,008.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,366,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,128,404,000 after purchasing an additional 213,151,613 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,202,733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,402,934,000 after acquiring an additional 617,369 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,859,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,181,456,000 after acquiring an additional 595,952 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,042,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,968,575,000 after purchasing an additional 647,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,178,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,007,182,000 after purchasing an additional 147,048 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $1,327,641.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,907,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,930,953.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William H. Neukom bought 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,939.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 293,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,419,817.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $1,327,641.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,907,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,930,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,678 shares of company stock worth $4,222,696. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on FTNT shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fortinet from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.03.

Fortinet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.35. 1,463,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,814,375. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $81.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.45 and a 200 day moving average of $62.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Further Reading

