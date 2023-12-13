Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Shares Bought by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 57.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 543,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 198,454 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Fortis were worth $23,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTS. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Fortis in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,134,029,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fortis in the 4th quarter worth about $104,121,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Fortis by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,631,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,267 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Fortis by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,423,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,888 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Fortis by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,692,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Fortis from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Fortis from $61.50 to $60.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.93.

Fortis Price Performance

Shares of FTS stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.05. The company had a trading volume of 114,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.33 and a 200-day moving average of $40.92. The company has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45. Fortis Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.30 and a 12-month high of $46.28.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 12.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortis Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Fortis’s payout ratio is 76.42%.

About Fortis

(Free Report)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.