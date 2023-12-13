Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.57.

FWRD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Forward Air from $103.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th.

Shares of Forward Air stock opened at $63.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.11. Forward Air has a 1-year low of $60.09 and a 1-year high of $121.38.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $413.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.04 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is 23.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 34.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 7,093 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 14.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Forward Air during the third quarter valued at $586,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Air during the third quarter valued at $1,370,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Forward Air during the third quarter valued at $27,870,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

