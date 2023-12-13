Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Bought by Dean Capital Management

Dean Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,111,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,623,000 after buying an additional 64,353 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fox Factory by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,141,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,537,000 after acquiring an additional 12,523 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in Fox Factory by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,963,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,593,000 after acquiring an additional 381,845 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Fox Factory by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,600,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Fox Factory by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,377,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the period.

FOXF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.43.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $62.05 on Wednesday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $49.12 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.11.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.05). Fox Factory had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $331.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.68 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

