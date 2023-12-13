Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Raises Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.
Franklin Resources has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 43 years. Franklin Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 51.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Franklin Resources to earn $2.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.0%.
Franklin Resources Stock Performance
BEN traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.61. The stock had a trading volume of 953,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,286,212. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.67. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.34. Franklin Resources has a one year low of $21.88 and a one year high of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently weighed in on BEN. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $24.75.
Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources
In other news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $634,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,347,167.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $634,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,347,167.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 6,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $144,324.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at $251,960.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Resources
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEN. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.53% of the company’s stock.
About Franklin Resources
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
