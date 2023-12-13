Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Raises Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Franklin Resources has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 43 years. Franklin Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 51.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Franklin Resources to earn $2.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.0%.

BEN traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.61. The stock had a trading volume of 953,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,286,212. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.67. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.34. Franklin Resources has a one year low of $21.88 and a one year high of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BEN. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

In other news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $634,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,347,167.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $634,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,347,167.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 6,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $144,324.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at $251,960.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEN. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

