Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.69

Frontier Lithium Inc. (CVE:FL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.69 and last traded at C$0.70, with a volume of 38072 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FL. CIBC set a C$4.00 target price on Frontier Lithium and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Frontier Lithium in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Frontier Lithium Stock Down 1.4 %

About Frontier Lithium

The firm has a market capitalization of C$159.34 million, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,069 hectares comprising three mining leases and 1,258 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

