FuelCell Energy (FCEL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, December 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 85.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $25.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect FuelCell Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FuelCell Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FCEL traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.24. 577,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,930,570. The stock has a market cap of $503.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 3.58. FuelCell Energy has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $4.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.65. The company has a current ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FuelCell Energy

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCEL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,420,849 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,629,000 after buying an additional 2,931,647 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,242,401 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $116,766,000 after buying an additional 1,902,915 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,302,334 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,912,000 after buying an additional 465,165 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,714,090 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,822,000 after buying an additional 552,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,472,349 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,773,000 after buying an additional 988,556 shares in the last quarter. 47.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FCEL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell energy platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. It offers SureSource 1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

Further Reading

