Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Shares Purchased by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 576.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,347 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,821,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,379 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 7.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,117,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,047 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 3.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,569,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,715,000 after acquiring an additional 410,716 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,941,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,945,000 after acquiring an additional 731,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 5,720.5% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,664,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,976,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FULT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Fulton Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

FULT stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.53. The company had a trading volume of 91,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,216. Fulton Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.10.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $274.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.75 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.78%.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

