FY2023 EPS Estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics AG Lifted by Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, December 11th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the company will earn ($2.57) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($4.48). The consensus estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.37) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($7.52) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CRSP. TD Cowen downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.39.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $58.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.81. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $37.55 and a 12 month high of $76.97.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.63. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.24) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 158.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,437 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 228.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,569,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,400,000 after buying an additional 1,092,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,246 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 261.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,217,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,410,000 after acquiring an additional 880,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,993,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,689,000 after purchasing an additional 752,132 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

