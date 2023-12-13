FY2023 EPS Estimates for Franco-Nevada Co. Reduced by Raymond James (TSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note issued on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.66 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.68. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $5.27 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$215.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$214.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$258.00 to C$250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$215.00 to C$218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$203.01.

Franco-Nevada Trading Down 3.1 %

Franco-Nevada stock opened at C$141.10 on Wednesday. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of C$139.19 and a 12 month high of C$217.70. The company has a quick ratio of 23.26, a current ratio of 37.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of C$27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$169.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$182.61.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.21 by C$0.01. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.19% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of C$415.23 million for the quarter.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.472 per share. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 38.96%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

