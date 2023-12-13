FY2024 EPS Estimates for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Boosted by Desjardins

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 11th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.71 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.63. The consensus estimate for Manulife Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.45 per share.

MFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut Manulife Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.43.

Shares of MFC opened at $20.91 on Wednesday. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $20.94. The stock has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.80.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.07 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 52.50%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFC. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 32,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 35.6% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

