Garde Capital Inc. Acquires New Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,760 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,146,861 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,339,879,000 after acquiring an additional 175,765 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.9% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,493,771 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,774,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,241 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,945,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,414,194,000 after acquiring an additional 88,302 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,349,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,640,616,000 after acquiring an additional 327,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,990,359 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,611,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE MDT traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.53. 1,140,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,978,326. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $92.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $107.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.73.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.90%.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.