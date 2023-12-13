Garde Capital Inc. Acquires New Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Public Storage by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 90 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.14.

Public Storage Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE PSA traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $275.88. 121,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,965. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $233.18 and a 52-week high of $316.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.33. The firm has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.52.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). Public Storage had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.13 earnings per share. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.99%.

Insider Activity

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total value of $1,296,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,822,774.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,400 shares of company stock worth $15,193,898 over the last three months. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Articles

