Garde Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 28,119 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 28,119 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its stake in AT&T by 2,188.0% during the second quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 60.0% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

AT&T Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of T stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $16.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,837,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,376,363. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.08%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.