Garde Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,273 Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter worth $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter worth $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 200.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $40,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.55.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.91. The stock had a trading volume of 606,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,073,418. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.65. The company has a market capitalization of $73.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $106.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 261.15%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

