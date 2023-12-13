Garde Capital Inc. Boosts Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 352.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the second quarter worth $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the third quarter worth $28,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

NYSE:CCI traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.84. The stock had a trading volume of 695,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,835,262. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.72 and a twelve month high of $153.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.86%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

