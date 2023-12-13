Garde Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 76.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,380 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLTR. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,568,940,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6,625.0% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $280,678.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,927,188.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $280,678.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,927,188.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,721,219 shares in the company, valued at $25,301,919.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 996,677 shares of company stock worth $19,435,499. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PLTR stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $17.39. 17,529,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,471,738. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $21.85. The stock has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 290.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average of $16.49.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $558.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.61 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

