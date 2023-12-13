Garde Capital Inc. Buys 3,995 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML)

Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc. owned 0.23% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF worth $3,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 9,019 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS ESML traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.61. 130,311 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.29 and a 200-day moving average of $34.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap companies with high environmental, social, and governance factor scores as determined by MSCI. ESML was launched on Apr 10, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

