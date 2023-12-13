Garde Capital Inc. Buys 430 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $174,975.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,122.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,194 shares of company stock worth $2,163,280 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.75. 2,633,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,040,507. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $114.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.43.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

