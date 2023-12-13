Garde Capital Inc. Buys New Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,976,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,409,178,000 after buying an additional 1,826,440 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,339,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,503,524,000 after buying an additional 432,966 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,005,266,000 after buying an additional 6,028,220 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,241,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $963,998,000 after buying an additional 2,738,973 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,231,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $851,576,000 after buying an additional 95,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,539,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,872,657. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.56. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $63.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.99.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.22%.

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

