Garde Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 3,680 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.4% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.8% in the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.2% in the second quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 4,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GILD has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.06.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.27. 1,648,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,787,874. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.34 and its 200-day moving average is $77.10. The company has a market capitalization of $101.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.87 and a 1-year high of $89.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 64.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

