Garde Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 4,208 Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 7.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,801,000 after purchasing an additional 22,095 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 61.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 64.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 66.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.43.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MS traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,199,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,622,457. The firm has a market cap of $137.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.40. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $69.42 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.08.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

