Garde Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Garde Capital Inc. lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,897 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 445.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 48.1% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 168.7% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 403 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in Oracle by 1,481.5% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.88. 12,161,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,978,074. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $79.43 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.61.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.88.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

