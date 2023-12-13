Garde Capital Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Garde Capital Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,066 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 71.3% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 290.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS VSGX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.41. The company had a trading volume of 108,780 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.09 and a 200 day moving average of $52.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

