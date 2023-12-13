Garde Capital Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Posted by on Dec 13th, 2023

Garde Capital Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGXFree Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,066 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 71.3% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 290.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS VSGX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.41. The company had a trading volume of 108,780 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.09 and a 200 day moving average of $52.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.