Garde Capital Inc. Grows Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Zillow Group comprises approximately 0.8% of Garde Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Garde Capital Inc. owned about 0.09% of Zillow Group worth $9,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in Z. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 371.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total value of $143,346.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,995.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total transaction of $143,346.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,995.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $100,412.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,880,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,105. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Z traded up $1.20 on Wednesday, reaching $48.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,763,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,013,865. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.10 and a 1 year high of $57.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of -70.54 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.88.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

