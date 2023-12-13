Garde Capital Inc. Has $1.21 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $246,661,000. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.23. The stock had a trading volume of 706,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,873. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $164.18. The company has a market capitalization of $51.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.