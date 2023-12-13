Garde Capital Inc. Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Garde Capital Inc. lowered its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 489,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,697,000 after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $366,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $102.47. 392,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,085. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.60 and its 200-day moving average is $96.90. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $83.08 and a one year high of $102.52. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $0.3992 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

