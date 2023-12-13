Garde Capital Inc. Has $591,000 Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Garde Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,806 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Nordstrom by 315.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Nordstrom by 194.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Nordstrom by 44.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. 62.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gemma Lionello sold 32,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $472,673.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,012.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.06.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

NYSE:JWN traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.27. 1,464,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,335,627. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.41. Nordstrom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $27.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average of $17.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 45.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is 105.56%.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

