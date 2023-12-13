Garde Capital Inc. Has $808,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Garde Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,905,114,000 after purchasing an additional 211,643,459 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,155,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,521,287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681,501 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 314.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,764,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,004,000 after purchasing an additional 26,386,589 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,012,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,860,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,523,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.33. 2,773,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,757,938. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.03. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.09 and a twelve month high of $74.74.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

