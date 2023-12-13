Garde Capital Inc. Has $819,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Posted by on Dec 13th, 2023

Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEUFree Report) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $54.56. The stock had a trading volume of 612,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,254. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.53. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $56.63. The stock has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.