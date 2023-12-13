Garde Capital Inc. Has $819,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $54.56. The stock had a trading volume of 612,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,254. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.53. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $56.63. The stock has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

