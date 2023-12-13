Garde Capital Inc. Has $9.47 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Garde Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Garde Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $9,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,964.1% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,552,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,838 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,277.8% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,085. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.23 and a 52 week high of $75.10.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

