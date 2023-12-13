Garde Capital Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,989 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,281 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Boeing by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,898 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Boeing by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 16,058 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its position in Boeing by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,881 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BA traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $249.11. 1,604,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,634,346. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $176.25 and a 1 year high of $250.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $203.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.90 and a beta of 1.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($6.18) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.61.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

